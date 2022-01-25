Security Deposit Insurer To Issue Refunds, Md. AG Says

By Ben Zigterman (January 25, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- A security deposit insurance company will issue refunds to Maryland tenants as part of a settlement to resolve accusations that it violated state law by not returning deposits at the end of leases, the state's attorney general announced Monday. LeaseLock had offered a program to Maryland landlords where tenants would make monthly payments instead of a security deposit, and at the end of the lease, landlords could make claims for damages and unpaid rent, according to Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh. LeaseLock raised more than $50 million in funding last year, and on Tuesday, the California-based insurance-tech company said it...

