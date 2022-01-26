Limited Resources Will Test DOJ Preference For Merger Suits

By Bryan Koenig (January 26, 2022, 9:33 PM EST) -- Jonathan Kanter, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division chief, used his first address on the job to say that merger settlements should be "the exception, not the rule." But antitrust professionals say his desire to challenge more potentially anti-competitive mergers in court is likely to be tempered by limited government resources. Kanter, the assistant attorney general for antitrust, said Monday that the Antitrust Division should focus on challenging anti-competitive deals outright because divestitures and other remedies often aren't enough to protect consumers. His outlook aligns with a Biden administration antitrust policy at the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS