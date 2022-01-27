Lessons On Conflicted-Party Transactions From NC Ruling

By Eric Pearson, Beth Boland and Philip Babler (January 27, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court recently concluded that shareholders dissenting from Reynolds American Inc.'s 2017 merger with British American Tobacco were not entitled to more consideration than the deal price — even in a conflicted-party transaction where the acquirer already owns a significant stake in the target corporation and publicly announces its opposition to consideration of alternative transactions. The Dec. 17, 2021, Reynolds American Inc. v. Third Motion Equities Master Fund Ltd. decision has important implications for future corporate acquisitions in states, like North Carolina, that have adopted the Model Business Corporation Act. Despite BAT's near-majority ownership of Reynolds American and...

