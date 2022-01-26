Breitling Scores Win In Jeweler's 'Red Gold' Trademark Suit

By Tiffany Hu (January 26, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- Breitling has won its trademark battle with a California jewelry brand over the term "red gold," with a Connecticut federal judge ruling that an earlier decision that the watchmaker made fair use of the term closed the book on the remaining issues in the case. Last month, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea found Breitling's use of the word "red gold" qualified as fair use, and asked jewelry brand Solid 21 to weigh in on whether the ruling affected its other claims against the watchmaker, including that Breitling falsely advertised its watches as "red gold" when they were made of "rose...

