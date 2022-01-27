Rimon Adds Ex-Greenberg Traurig Securities Pro In SF

By James Mills (January 27, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- Rimon PC has added a corporate and securities expert from Greenberg Traurig LLP as a partner in its San Francisco office, the firm has announced. Mark C. Lee specializes in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission compliance, and reporting and technology licensing, according to the firm's announcement last week. He has experience with reverse acquisitions, initial public offerings and alternative public offerings, plus private investment in public equity. Lee represents clients in the technology, life sciences, clean energy, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries, as well as oil, natural gas and natural resources, according to his online biography....

