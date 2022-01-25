United Policyholders Backs 9th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeals

By Ben Zigterman (January 25, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- United Policyholders and two other organizations have filed amicus briefs in the Ninth Circuit in support of several restaurants, hotels and other Washington state businesses seeking to revive their COVID-19 coverage suits against an Allianz unit. In its brief Tuesday in support of five consolidated appeals, United Policyholders said U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein incorrectly reached factual conclusions when she dismissed the suits against Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. in May. "Rather than assuming the truth of the factual allegations in a complaint — and leaving their proof (or disproof) to expert scientists — the court invented scientific findings that favored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS