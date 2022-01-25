Dominion Sees No 'Realistic Possibility' Of Libel Settlement

By Khorri Atkinson (January 25, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- Dominion Voting Systems Corp. told a D.C. federal court that it does not believe there's any "realistic possibility" of settling its $1.3 billion lawsuits against former Trump lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell over election rigging claims. In a meet and confer report to U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, who declined last August to dismiss the cases, the voting machine company argued that Giuliani and Powell have yet to apologize for falsely making unfounded election fraud conspiracy claims, including that the company — which provides voting machines to many states — rigged the 2020 election by shifting millions of votes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS