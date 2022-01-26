Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Dismisses Indiana Univ. Students' Vax Mandate Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 26, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit tossed as "moot" a lawsuit filed by eight Indiana University students who opposed the institution's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ruling that the case hinged on a single plaintiff who had withdrawn from the school.

The three-judge panel on Tuesday rejected the students' argument that the appeals court should hear their claims even without a plaintiff who has standing because their issue will likely arise again — pleading the "capable of repetition but evading review" doctrine.

But this is not a correct use of the judicial device, the panel said. The doctrine is suited for "short-lived" disputes or those that...

