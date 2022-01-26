7th Circ. Dismisses Indiana Univ. Students' Vax Mandate Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 26, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit tossed as "moot" a lawsuit filed by eight Indiana University students who opposed the institution's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ruling that the case hinged on a single plaintiff who had withdrawn from the school. The three-judge panel on Tuesday rejected the students' argument that the appeals court should hear their claims even without a plaintiff who has standing because their issue will likely arise again — pleading the "capable of repetition but evading review" doctrine. But this is not a correct use of the judicial device, the panel said. The doctrine is suited for "short-lived" disputes or those that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS