Tennessee Court Boots Early Win In Worker's Foot Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 26, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Tennessee state appeals court sent back to the trial court a UPS worker's suit seeking to hold a property management company liable for injuries she suffered when her foot went through the tile-covered stoop of a Chattanooga townhouse during a delivery, saying the company failed to provide a copy of the contract that was said to have shifted responsibility. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals said on Tuesday that both Chattanooga Property Management LLC and deliverywoman Kelly R. Russell dropped the ball by not attaching the one document that was the central focus of this appeal....

