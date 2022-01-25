NY Senate OKs Ex-Obama Adviser To Be Top Financial Cop

By Jon Hill (January 25, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- Adrienne Harris was confirmed Tuesday to serve as permanent head of New York's banking and insurance regulatory agency, easily overcoming opposition that her nomination had received from progressive groups over her past fintech industry ties. The Democratic-controlled New York State Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve Harris as superintendent of the Department of Financial Services. Harris, a former Obama administration official, has led the agency on an acting basis since being nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul late last summer. Speaking on the Senate floor before the vote, Sen. James Sanders Jr., a Queens Democrat who chairs the chamber's banks committee, offered his...

