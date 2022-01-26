Car Crash Claims Fall 20% After Injury Law Reform

By Martin Croucher (January 26, 2022, 2:31 PM GMT) -- The number of people filing personal injury claims from motor wrecks fell by nearly 20% last year after the government introduced major civil justice reforms, a trade body for consumers and businesses that support claims said on Wednesday. The Association for Consumer Support Organisations said the numbers reflect a contraction in access to justice since the implementation of the Civil Liability Act in May 2021. The reforms were introduced to help insurance companies avoid costly legal battles. The government has said it hopes this will enable insurers to pass on to policyholders an average of £35 ($47) in savings on annual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS