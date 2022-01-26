Kuwait Pension Fund Loses Appeal To Sue Swiss Banks In UK

By Joanne Faulkner (January 26, 2022, 2:19 PM GMT) -- Two Swiss banks succeeded on Wednesday in keeping bribery allegations brought by Kuwait's pension authority out of the English courts after appellate judges held that the claim was barred by jurisdictional clauses. The Court of Appeal has refused to overturn a decision blocking Kuwait's pensions authority from pursuing claims in England against two Swiss lenders, including Banque Pictet. (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The Court of Appeal refused to overturn a decision blocking Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security from pursuing claims in England that accuse Banque Pictet & Cie SA and Mirabaud & Cie SA of paying secret commissions to...

