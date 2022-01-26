Crypto Exchange FTX US Hits $8B Valuation In Series A

By Elise Hansen (January 26, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- FTX US, the U.S. affiliate of global cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, said Wednesday it had raked in $400 million in a whopping Series A round that valued the young company at $8 billion. Chicago-headquartered West Realm Shires Services Inc., which does business as FTX US, said it drew investors from the cryptocurrency space as well as institutional investors. FTX US, founded in 2020, is affiliated with global cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, which itself has drawn enormous financial backing at sky-high valuations. FTX US will use the funds to grow its user base, ramp up its derivatives offerings and offer new products, the announcement said....

