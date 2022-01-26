Judge Tosses MBS Suit, Allows Directors To Remove Names

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 26, 2022, 4:22 PM GMT) -- A judge on Wednesday struck out a lawsuit purportedly brought by a mortgage-backed securities vehicle and granted permission to the company's directors to strike their names from the action, amid a continuing row over control of the business. Judge Robert Miles ruled at the High Court that a group of directors who run BMF Assets No. 1 Ltd. and eight related mortgage-backed securities vehicles are entitled to have their names removed from a series of lawsuits. The directors say the suits are brought by third parties who claim to have assumed the authority to run the companies but in fact have no authority....

