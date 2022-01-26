PTAB Says 2 Peloton Patents Aren't Any Good

By Andrew Karpan (January 26, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Peloton rival has convinced a Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel to rule that two Peloton patents that tried to claim a method of streaming exercise classes were no good, because they had only jammed together ideas from older home exercise patents. The pair of rulings from the patent board floated down on Tuesday, after three administrative patent judges listened to clashing arguments last October from Peloton Interactive Inc. lawyers and a smaller company called Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, which makes a competing exercise bike. The patents initially showed up in a lawsuit Peloton filed in 2019 against Echelon in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS