Gun Rights Group Says San Jose Insurance Edict Is Unlawful

By Ganesh Setty (January 26, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- The National Association for Gun Rights has sued the city of San Jose, California, in federal court, arguing that a newly passed ordinance requiring gun owners to purchase insurance and pay an annual "gun harm reduction fee" violates their constitutional rights. San Jose, California, says the ordinance it approved Tuesday night requiring gun owners to buy insurance and pay an annual "gun harm reduction fee" is the first of its kind to be passed. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Tuesday's suit immediately followed the city council's passing of the ordinance that evening, after lengthy discussion among council and community members. The council voted...

