Ex-Hogan Lovells Atty To Co-Lead Jenner & Block Tech Group

By Justin Wise (January 26, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- A veteran technology and telecommunications lawyer whose career has included stops at the Federal Communications Commission and in the private sector at Sprint is joining Jenner & Block as the co-chair of its communications, internet and technology practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Trey Hanbury joins as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, following nearly a decade working in private practice at Hogan Lovells. He previously worked as the director of government affairs at Sprint and held a number of different policy positions during his time at the FCC. Hanbury will work alongside Jenner & Block's Washington managing partner and...

