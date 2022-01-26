EU Court Annuls €1.1B Antitrust Fine Against Intel

By Joanne Faulkner (January 26, 2022, 4:26 PM GMT) -- A European Union court has overturned a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion) antitrust fine against chipmaker Intel Corp., finding on Wednesday that legal errors were made when the penalty was handed down in 2009. Taking a second look at the case, the General Court of the EU threw out the fine handed out over Intel's practice of paying loyalty rebates to computer manufacturers.The Luxembourg court said it could not identify the damages linked to Intel's practices, and criticized the EU competition enforcer's analysis. The European Commission wrongly assumed that "fidelity rebates" were inherently capable of restricting competition without analyzing how each rebate did...

