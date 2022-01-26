Fitness Equipment Co. Joins Section 301 China Tariffs Rumble

By Alyssa Aquino (January 26, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- A home exercise equipment company has joined the thousands of importers looking to wipe out the bulk of Trump-era tariffs on China, saying the White House illegally ramped up so-called Section 301 tariffs to cover over $300 billion worth of goods. The duties grew out of a Section 301 investigation that uncovered a slew of Chinese intellectual property and technology transfer practices harmful to U.S. businesses, but Ultimate Body Press Inc. argued that the White House "exponentially expanded" those duties on Beijing for reasons divorced from the misconduct uncovered by the initial probe. "The [U.S. Trade Representative] stated that it would...

