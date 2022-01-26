DLA Piper, Duval & Stachenfeld Bump Up Associate Pay

By Matt Perez (January 26, 2022, 3:28 PM EST) -- BigLaw firm DLA Piper and New York City real estate boutique Duval & Stachenfeld LLP both informed their attorneys this week they would adopt the associate salary pay scale recently set by Milbank LLP, Law360 Pulse confirmed Wednesday. DLA Piper and Duval joined several other firms to match Milbank's pay scale, which it announced on Jan. 20. Associates who started at the firms last year will be receiving a $215,000 salary, while the class of 2014 and beyond will be paid $385,000. In a memo to staff, Duval & Stachenfeld managing partner Terri Adler said the firm elected to raise base...

