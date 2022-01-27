Miami's Meland Budwick Adds Former Prosecutor

By Madison Arnold (January 27, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Miami law firm Meland Budwick PA snagged a former federal prosecutor and investment banker as a new partner for its litigation practice. The firm announced the hiring of Barry Kamar on Wednesday, who will represent clients in fraud disputes and complex commercial litigation. He spent almost a decade at the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm said. Meland Budwick is currently experiencing a high demand for services in complex commercial litigation, including high-profile financial fraud matters, and adding a former federal prosecutor in Kamar will only strengthen the team providing those services, said Michael...

