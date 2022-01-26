NJ Court Faults Prison's 'Cryptic' Response In Inmate IP Suit

By Dani Kass (January 26, 2022, 1:49 PM EST) -- While the Federal Circuit said a patent owner imprisoned in New Jersey couldn't bring an infringement suit without permission from the prison administrator, a New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday said it's unclear whether that permission was ever explicitly denied. The Appellate Division remanded Walter Tormasi's suit against the New Jersey Department of Corrections to the agency, concluding the prison administrator never gave a clear answer on whether he can file a patent infringement suit against Western Digital Corp. "The administrator's initial response was so cryptic that we cannot even be sure whether it constitutes an acceptance or denial of Tormasi's...

