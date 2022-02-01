Lessons From US Artist Estate's Copyright Win In Indonesia

By Yayoi Shionoiri, Muhammad Ryan and Miranda Ayu Palar (February 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- In a truly historic copyright case decided by the Indonesian Commercial Court at the Central Jakarta District Court,[1] and affirmed by the Indonesian Supreme Court,[2] the Indonesian court system found that an Indonesian commercial theme park, Rabbit Town, infringed on the copyright held by the estate of American artist Chris Burden.[3] This groundbreaking case proves that artist rights can be protected through the current global copyright framework, with continuing significance to U.S. intellectual property practitioners. The Burden estate argued, and the Indonesian Commercial Court found in its April 20, 2021, decision, that in creating a selfie attraction called Love Light,[4] the...

