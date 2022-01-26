Bitcoin 'Inventor' Can't Post Security In Tokens, Court Rules

By Silvia Martelli (January 26, 2022, 5:08 PM GMT) -- A self-described bitcoin inventor cannot post security in the form of digital assets to cover future costs in his lawsuit, which seeks to force software developers to help him recover access to approximately £4 billion ($5.4 billion) in cryptocurrency, a London judge ruled Wednesday. High Court Master Julia Clark rejected Sam Wright's proposal to post security by transferring digital assets to his solicitors, who would in turn provide written confirmation to lawyers for the defendants. Wright, who lives in England, is suing more than a dozen developers of the cryptocurrency based in the U.S. to regain access to his bitcoin account after he was...

