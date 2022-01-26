Texas Gov. Asks State Justices To Affirm Mask Mandate Ban

By Katie Buehler (January 26, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reverse two lower court rulings and find that he has the authority to issue a statewide mask mandate ban, imploring the court to weigh in on a debate that has been percolating in state courts since August. Abbott filed a pair of nearly identical petitions for review Tuesday, challenging opinions by the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas and Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio last year. Both intermediate courts issued decisions in November that rejected the governor's claim of broad authority to control how the state responds to...

