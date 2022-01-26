Trader Says Court Held 'To Ransom' In Denmark Cum-Ex Case

By Richard Crump (January 26, 2022, 5:36 PM GMT) -- A trader accused of bilking Denmark out of £1.5 billion ($2 billion) in fraudulent tax refunds told an appeals court Wednesday that the country is holding England's courts "to ransom" by alleging it was the victim of a massive dividend tax scam. Denmark is seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that blocked its claim against British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah and others as an impermissible attempt to recover taxes it says it paid out to foreign investors who falsely claimed to own shares in Danish companies. Nigel Jones QC of Gatehouse Chambers, arguing for Shah, told the Court of...

