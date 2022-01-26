Disclosures Head Off Injunction, Heat Up Merger Battle In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (January 26, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- Shareholders who sought a Delaware Chancery Court preliminary injunction to block a looming vote on a merger of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund with a similar business have pulled the request after new disclosures, while saying action to recover "staggering" fund losses tied to alleged mismanagement will move forward. The potential claims, included in an amended complaint made public on Wednesday, include some $220 million in alleged derivative damage claims against fund trustees and advisers arising from what was described as "reckless" management, as well as other damages. Named in the suit, filed initially by the JB and Margaret Blaugrund Foundation, are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS