Fidelity Didn't Vet Investors Before Risky Bets, Suit Claims

By Chris Villani (January 26, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- Fidelity Brokerage Services was hit with an administrative suit Wednesday by Massachusetts' top securities regulator, who accused the company of a "half-hearted and lackadaisical attitude" toward safeguarding retail investors from risky bets. William Galvin, who this week announced he would run for an unprecedented eighth term as the state's secretary of the commonwealth, accused Fidelity of unethical and dishonest practices for its failure to properly vet customers who applied to be approved for options and margin trading. Fidelity's shoddy review system allowed customers to submit multiple applications, changing information along the way in a sort of trial-and-error approach until the individual...

