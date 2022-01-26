Insurer Must Turn Over Underwriting Manuals In Fla. Case

By Eli Flesch (January 26, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Florida-based insurance company must turn over some of its underwriting manuals in a property damage suit, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, saying it had no reason to believe the documents weren't relevant to the dispute. The panel of judges from Florida's First District Court of Appeal refused to quash an order compelling People's Trust Insurance Co. to turn over the underwriting manuals to a homeowner seeking coverage for property damage resulting from a broken pipe. People's Trust was wrong to assert a "sweeping characterization" by saying that underwriting manuals aren't discoverable in breach of contract suits like the one...

