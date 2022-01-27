Breyer's Rulings Shaped By Wariness Of Intellectual Property

By Ryan Davis (January 27, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Departing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's approach to intellectual property law was consistently skeptical, expressing concern that patents and copyrights can limit access to information in decisions that took a broad view of fair use and fueled patent eligibility challenges. Justice Breyer, who announced his retirement Thursday after over 27 years on the high court, has had a keen interest in intellectual property since he was a Harvard Law School professor. His 1970 article "The Uneasy Case For Copyright" laid out a critical view of IP that informed his much later work on the high court. Kali Murray, a professor...

