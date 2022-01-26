Mom Of Murderer Can't Sue Pa. Hospital Over Son's Treatment

By Mike Curley (January 26, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday threw out claims against the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by a convicted murderer's mother alleging the hospital's negligent psychiatric treatment led to her son's crimes, saying a state law blocks any claims for damages that stem from the commission of a felony. The panel affirmed in part and reversed in part an order from a Philadelphia court on the suit brought by Sandra Dinardo, whose son, Cosmo Dinardo, killed four men in 2017 at the age of 20. He confessed to the murders, is serving a life sentence and is facing civil actions...

