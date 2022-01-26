ITC Investigating Alvotech's Humira Biosimilar Imports

By Dani Kass (January 26, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday agreed to investigate whether Alvotech and Teva misappropriated trade secrets when importing their biosimilar version of AbbVie's best-selling biologic Humira. The agency instituted an investigation into whether Alvotech, Teva and Ivers-Lee AG are violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act with their biosimilar version of the $20 billion-a-year biologic, and if their imports should be banned. AbbVie had requested the investigation in December. Humira is the world's best-selling drug, with $20 billion in sales in 2020, and more than $15 billion worldwide in the first nine months of 2021, according to AbbVie's financial reports. It's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS