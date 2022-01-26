Feds Hit With ESA Suit Over Offshore Calif. Drilling

By Clark Mindock (January 26, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The federal government is underestimating the dangers to endangered species that are posed by oil drilling operations off the California coast and needs to reevaluate those approvals, an environmental group told a federal court Wednesday. The Center for Biological Diversity told the court that the U.S. Department of the Interior — through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Marine Fisheries Service — was shirking its responsibility to protect humpback whales, leatherback sea turtles and other endangered species by allowing the continued oil rigs to continue to operate in federal waters. The group said that a recent Endangered Species...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS