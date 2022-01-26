No Antitrust Immunity For Mushroom Co-Op In Winn-Dixie Suit

By Lauren Berg (January 26, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge handed Winn-Dixie Stores a win on Wednesday, finding that even though a mushroom farm cooperative changed its name, the group hasn't done enough to qualify for antitrust immunity in the supermarket company's price-fixing suit. U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller granted Winn-Dixie's motion for summary judgment on the issue of whether Eastern Mushroom Marketing Cooperative, now called American Mushroom Cooperative, can claim antitrust immunity under the Capper-Volstead Act, finding that EMMC hasn't satisfied the statute's requirements, according to the 13-page order. The Capper-Volstead Act gives agricultural cooperatives a limited exemption from antitrust laws if the cooperative and...

