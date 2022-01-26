SEC Seeks To Beef Up Regs On Treasury Trading Platforms

By Tom Zanki (January 26, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed rules to increase oversight of unregistered venues that match buyers and sellers of Treasurys and other government securities, saying the status quo lacks investor safeguards. An SEC majority wants to expand Regulation ATS, which governs alternative trading systems, to oversee Treasury-trading platforms that function similarly to exchanges but are not registered as such. Many of these electronic venues impact the $23 trillion U.S. Treasury market, officials said, but are not subject to the SEC's regulatory framework. "I support these amendments because, if adopted, they would help promote resiliency and greater access in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS