Former Coke GC's Shelved Diversity Plan Still Reverberates

By Emma Whitford (January 28, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- One year after now-former Coca-Cola general counsel Bradley Gayton released strict and ultimately short-lived diversity requirements for outside counsel, the legal industry is continuing to grapple with the fundamental problem he pushed to the fore. Though not the first major corporation to set requirements for outside counsel under threat of reduced work or fees, The Coca-Cola Co. stood out. Gayton's strongly worded letter in January 2021, coming from top lawyer of a Fortune 100 company, set thresholds for Black attorneys working on its matters, with a fast timeline for implementation. "We will no longer celebrate good intentions or highly unproductive efforts...

