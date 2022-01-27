USPTO Must Revoke Fintiv Rule With Or Without New Director

By Scott McKeown (January 27, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Last month, the Senate Judiciary Committee considered President Joe Biden's nomination of Kathi Vidal to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. At the top of mind for the lawmakers in attendance at Vidal's nomination hearing was whether she would commit to reversing the unilateral policy changes and unlawful practices put in place by her predecessor, changes that have made our patent system less effective and opened the floodgates for hedge fund-backed patent trolls to assert old, unused patents against U.S companies that are actually developing new products and creating new jobs. During her nomination process, Vidal was asked repeatedly whether...

