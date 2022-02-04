Atty Involvement In Commercial Auto Claims Driving Up Costs

By Angela Childers (February 4, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- The number of commercial auto insurance claims involving attorneys increased more than 20% between 2015 and 2019, a trend experts fear will continue to lengthen claims cycles and exacerbate losses that could negatively impact the insurance industry and policyholders. Commercial auto has been the least profitable insurance segment among all property/casualty lines over the last decade, with close to a quarter-billion dollars in underwriting losses, according to a report from Conning Inc. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin) In a review of the impact of attorney representation in commercial auto claims, actuarial firm Milliman found that claims involving attorneys led to a 21% increase in...

