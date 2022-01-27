What Cos. Should Know About D&O Policy Landscape In 2022

By Christina Lincoln (January 27, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- As the U.S. enters its third year of the global pandemic, professionals within the directors and officers, or D&O, liability insurance space are hypothesizing what 2022 may hold in light of the preexisting hard market, as well as new macro trends brought about by COVID-19 and other developments. Though no one has a crystal ball to predict the future, certain exposures are capturing the attention of the industry as key issues to follow in 2022. Antitrust-Related Enforcement Activity 2021 saw increased governmental scrutiny of anti-competitive behavior by companies, which is expected to continue through 2022. In addition to new leadership taking office at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS