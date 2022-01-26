Fla. Judge Vacates Arbitration Award Over Deposition Texting

By Carolina Bolado (January 26, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has vacated an arbitration award and threatened to grant NuVasive Inc. a default win in its suit against medical device distributor Absolute Medical after learning that the company's president texted another defendant repeatedly during a remote deposition in the arbitration proceeding. In a recently unsealed order, U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza said vacating the arbitration award was not enough and ordered Absolute Medical, President Greg Soufleris and sales representative Dave Hawley to show why NuVasive should not be granted a default judgment on all claims after the defendants not only improperly communicated during a remote deposition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS