Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

5 Breyer Opinions In Auto, Trucking Preemption Battles

By Linda Chiem (January 27, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- After more than 27 years on the bench, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has left an indelible mark in areas including consumer protection and product liability, penning decisions clarifying the scope of federal preemption with important implications for the transportation industry.

With Justice Breyer's expected retirement at the end of the current term, Law360 highlights a few of his notable rulings impacting the automotive and trucking sectors.

Rowe v. New Hampshire Motor Transport Association

Motor carriers scored a win in 2008 when the justices unanimously held in Rowe v. New Hampshire Motor Transport Association that federal law preempted two provisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!