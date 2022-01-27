Feds Can Prosecute State Marijuana Licensees, 1st Circ. Says

By J. Edward Moreno (January 27, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- The First Circuit refused to revive claims accusing the U.S. Department of Justice of misappropriating federal funds to prosecute three medical marijuana business associates from Maine accused of running a black-market operation, despite them possessing marijuana business licenses from the state. In Wednesday's opinion, a three-judge panel said that because the defendants, who have state licenses to possess and sell marijuana, are accused of engaging in conduct that violates Maine's medical marijuana laws, the DOJ is not preventing the state from implementing its own laws to govern the sale and possession of medical marijuana. The government argued that the court should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS