Allen & Overy Hires Veteran Civil Fraud Lawyer From RPC

By Irene Madongo (January 27, 2022, 12:03 PM GMT) -- Allen & Overy has hired disputes specialist Andy McGregor, former head of civil fraud at RPC, as a partner to boost its litigation and investigations business in London. McGregor has handled complex, high-value international litigation for almost two decades, and is knowledgeable about dealing with fraud and financial disputes, representing corporate institutions and high-net-worth individuals, Allen & Overy said on Wednesday. The disputes specialist has built a prominent litigation practice involving some of the biggest civil fraud cases to go before the High Court, the law firm said. Some top legal directories also recognize McGregor as a leading civil fraud litigator,...

