Liquidators Lose Appeal In $318M Siphoned Securities Case

By Joanne Faulkner (January 27, 2022, 2:05 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Thursday that a Saudi Arabian bank, Samba Financial Group, cannot be liable for compensation sought by a defunct lender because the ownership of shares changed when they were transferred overseas. The appeals court has dismissed a bid to reverse findings by the trial judge that Saudi lender Samba had knowingly received assets it did not have rights to. (iStock) The Court of Appeal rejected a challenge brought by liquidators for Saad Investments Co. Ltd. against a 2020 High Court decision that the company had lost ownership of the securities when Maan Al-Sanea, Saad's former director, transferred stocks in five...

