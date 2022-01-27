Number Of UK Pension Schemes Falls 40% In A Decade

By Martin Croucher (January 27, 2022, 3:33 PM GMT) -- The number of retirement savings plans in Britain has fallen by 40% in the last 10 years, The Pensions Regulator said on Thursday, as pressure grows for badly run pension plans to close. The watchdog said that there were 27,700 defined contribution plans in the U.K. in December, a sharp decline from 45,150 in 2011. The decline follows the introduction of new regulations by the government that require retirement savings plans with assets of £100 million ($134 million) or less to justify the value for money they offer to members. If it is determined that members would be better served in larger pensions...

