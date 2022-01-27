Top Court To Weigh Jersey's Reach For Criminal Asset Grab

By Christopher Crosby (January 27, 2022, 2:25 PM GMT) -- The highest court for overseas British territories confirmed on Thursday that it will consider whether Jersey's courts can help confiscate an apartment owned by a former banker convicted of money laundering, in a major test of the offshore island's reach. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council said it will consider legal proceedings launched by Indonesian officials seeking to freeze and confiscate an apartment owned by Robert Tantular, who was sent to prison for nine years following one of the country's biggest banking scandals. Tantular is challenging decisions by the Royal Court of Jersey that froze and then registered a confiscation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS