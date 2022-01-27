1st Circ. Chief Judge Steps Back, Giving Biden Another Pick

By Chris Villani (January 27, 2022, 10:49 AM EST) -- First Circuit Chief Judge Jeffrey R. Howard, a George W. Bush appointee, will take senior status, opening up a second seat for President Biden to fill on the nation's smallest federal appellate court. Judge Howard will retire from the active bench effective March 31, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which indicated he notified the court on Wednesday of his decision. Biden has already made one appointment to the six-judge, Boston-based First Circuit, tapping U.S. District Judge Gustavo Gelpí of Puerto Rico to replace the late Judge Juan Torruella. Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson said in July that she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS