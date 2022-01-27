Davis Polk-Led Credo Raises $200M In Downsized IPO

By Charlie Innis (January 27, 2022, 1:42 PM EST) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd., a global semiconductor firm, began trading Thursday after raising $200 million in a downsized initial public offering priced at the bottom of its range, with guidance by Davis Polk & Wardwell and underwriters counsel Sullivan & Cromwell. The San Jose, California-based tech company offered 20 million shares at $10 per share, the low end of its expected range of $10 to $12, and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CRDO. It expects to bag $183.8 million in proceeds from the offering before deducting expenses and underwriting discounts, according to an announcement Wednesday. The company...

