Fed. Circ. Judge Knocks Justices' Assignor Estoppel Ruling

By Britain Eakin (January 27, 2022, 10:29 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge said Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court justices created "a trap for the unwary" by keeping alive a doctrine barring inventors from challenging the validity of their own patents and narrowing when it can be applied, while weighing a remand order from the high court in a patent validity dispute between Minerva and Hologic. U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond C. Clevenger made the comment during a remote hearing where a three-judge panel considered again whether the assignor estoppel doctrine dooms Minerva Surgical Inc.'s challenge to the validity of a patent owned by Hologic Inc. on a device for treating...

