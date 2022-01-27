Taylor Wessing May Face Expanded Suit Over Tax Advice

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 27, 2022, 6:53 PM GMT) -- Two of Norway's richest men asked a court Thursday to expand their £11 million ($14.7 million) lawsuit accusing Taylor Wessing and Moore Stephens of failing to respond to changes in how the government taxes U.K. residents based abroad. Cousins Morten and Thomas Høegh told Deputy Master Katherine McQuail in a High Court hearing that they should be allowed to amend their lawsuit against their former lawyers, Taylor Wessing LLP, and accountants Moore Stephens LLP. They want to add new allegations about payments made that affected tax liabilities as well as new alleged breaches of duty. Patrick Lawrence QC of 4 New...

